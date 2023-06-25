Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Mari emphasized that the constitution and the directives of the Supreme Court explicitly stated that the first right to natural resources belonged to the local population. Expressing concerns related to the utilization of natural resources in the National Assembly here Saturday, she highlighted the importance of abiding by the constitution and the orders issued by the Supreme Court. She reiterated that these legal frameworks clearly define that the initial entitlement to natural resources rests with the local population. The minister emphasized the significance of ensuring that the rights of the local communities are respected and protected. By adhering to the constitutional provisions and Supreme Court directives, equitable access and fair distribution of natural resources can be achieved, ultimately benefiting the people residing in the respective regions, she expressed.