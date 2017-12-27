Local Muslims to look after deceased Pandit woman’s kids

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, local Muslims in Qazigund area of Islamabad district performed the last rites of a Pandit woman who breathed her last in her Lewdara village in South Kashmir.

The deceased woman, Nansi Kaul was suffering from a lethal disease. She was a widow and is survived by four children; the eldest one is 15-year-old daughter.

Local Muslims have decided to take care of the orphans. “We are saddened over her death. Last year in the same month she lost her husband. We have pledged to take care of these 4 orphans. We will provide them with everything they need,” a local told media.—KMS