Local hotel celebrates Chinese New Year

Staff Reporter

Chinese New Year, marked by the arrival of the spring, bringing festivities and color to the lives of humans. It is an event with deep rooted historical significance and supports various myths and legends.

Pearl Continental Rawalpindi celebrated this new year, at its signature Chinese restaurant, TAIPAN. According to the Chinese zodiac, this is the 4715th year of the DOG, described a good year for actions, events and movements.

The red envelops were in remembrance of the plight bought by SUI, and placed very elegantly at the peach tree to bless the children visiting the restaurant.

The lanterns were impressive enough to ward of the wrath of emperor Jade and save the earth from destruction.