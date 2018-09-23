Local govt dept to launch operation against encroachments: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Local Government Department to undertake comprehensive operation and in the coming 48 hours campaign may be started in all the 9 divisional headquarters. He added that apart from this cleanliness drive would also be launched in which thousands of trees would be planted while the citizens would also be informed about the hygienic atmosphere.

He expressed this while presiding over a high level meeting in which this campaign was designed and it was decided that the attached and administrative departments would also be taken on board and concrete strategy would be evolved to start this anti encroachment campaign at the same time in all the divisions of Punjab. Abdul Aleem Khan said that on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan no one would be given any margin and any building constructed apart from sanctioned drawings would be demolished. He said that poor and common men are not our target and we would hit the mafias who have extended their houses and buildings without any lawful permission.

He said that after divisional headquarters all the districts would be brought in the line and this campaign would go down to the town level soon. Senior Minister said that all the streets and roads would widen and restored to their original positions which would also help in proper flow of traffic in big cities. Abdul Aleem Khan said that he himself would also be visiting different cities in cleanliness and anti encroachments drive while Chief Minister Punjab will also be there on this occasion.

Meanwhile, in Lahore, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan was also given a call on by Mian Manzoor Ahmed Wattoo. At 90 Shara e Quaid e Azam, in this meeting they discussed the overall political situation and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest. In this meeting especially by election of NA 103 came under discussion. Khuramm Jehangir Wattoo and notables of Tandiawala were also present who congratulated Abdul Aleem Khan on holding the office of Senior Minister in Punjab Government and taking a number of initiatives in Local Government Department.

