Local Govt Commission constituted

Staff Reporter

The Punjab government has constituted a seven-member Local Government Commission headed by Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt. According to notification here on Friday, Tariq Mahmood Bajwa PP-170 and Muhammad Nawaz Khan PP-254 will be the members of treasury side category. Whereas, Kashif Ali Malik Advocate and Fouzia Wiqar will be in the category of technocrats. Sardar Ali Zada PP-247 from opposition side category and Secretary Local Government will work as Secretary of the Commission.

The Commission will ensure to monitor monetary, check & balance, performance of officer of the Local Government besides other issues under section 123 of Local Government Act 2013.