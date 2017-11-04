Local communities urged to join hands with PTCL in campaign

PTCL initiates nationwide Blood Donation Drive

City Reporter

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) commences a nationwide Blood Donation Drive, whereby the company has partnered with reputable donor agencies and made a pledge to donate over 5,000 pints of blood. To highlight the importance of donating blood for a healthier society, PTCL has initiated this week-long campaign which encompasses PTCL employees, their families and the general community.

An awareness session was held at PTCL Headquarters for this cause to encourage people to donate blood during the campaign. Dr. Wasifa Mutassim, Assistant Director, Pakistan Red Crescent, delivered a talk which was attended by many employees including senior PTCL officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL said, “Awareness session will help people bust the myths related to blood donation, along with getting a better understanding of health and social benefits associated with donating blood. We encourage local communities to spread the word among their friends and family to join us in this noble cause. Our Razaakars and partners have made arrangements in all cities and regions to provide maximum facilitation and comfort for the donors. ” PTCL Razaakars, the in-house volunteer force, will set up Blood Donation Camps in over 70 locations across the nation including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, DI Khan, Abbottabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Karachi, Sukkur, Hyderabad and Quetta.

More awareness sessions are being held at all PTCL regional offices and its adjoining areas to enlighten employees about the importance of donating blood.