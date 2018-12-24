Local body by-polls held in Sindh, KP

Observer Reporter

Karachi/Islamabad

Local bodies by-elections in multiple districts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took place amid slim turnout on Sunday.

More than 1.5 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their polling rights in Sunday’s elections. Voting began at 8am and continued until 4pm, without any breaks.

The results of the by-polls will be announced today(Monday).

About 183 candidates contested over 26 seats in six Karachi districts, where four seats were vacant in the West, eight in Malir, six in South, four in Central, two in East and one in Korangi.

Voting was also held in Sindh’s Umarkot district and Dhoro Naro, as well as in Sukkur and Khairpur. By-polls were also held in multiple Badin and Thar districts.

Overall, polling over 65 seats was held in 1,352 polling stations in 339 constituencies throughout Sindh.

In KP, polling held on 334 local body seats in 24 districts. More than 2,000 security personnel were deployed at 85 polling stations in Peshawar and administration has imposed Article 144 in the city. Votes were also cast in 10 districts of Mansehra.

