Local bodies polls in Punjab on May 15

Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed on Wednesday announced that the local bodies elections in Punjab province will be held on May 15.

The provincial minister said that no government had allowed the representatives of the local government to work freely, however, this time, the citizens would directly elect their mayor and local representative.

“We want to give an empowered local government system to the representatives who will be elected in the upcoming polls,” Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said and added that previously, they were rendered powerless.

He said that members of the assemblies and ministers, who are responsible for resolving public issues and legislation, had to sort out local level issues owing to previous systems.

“The assembly members are performing local government jobs and are running after funds and contractors to get their issues resolved,” he said.