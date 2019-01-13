LoC violations

This is with reference to the recent tweet of Maj General Asif Ghafoor about LoC firing. He claimed that the firing by the Indian Army in Shahkot sector across Line of Control (LoC) killed a woman and wounded another. On 1st Jan, a woman was killed and nine other people, including two police constables, were injured in Azad Kashmir as Indian Army resorted to mortar shelling from across the restive Line of Control. The instability at LoC is not a new issue. India has never accepted Pakistan as an independent state and is continuously violating LoC and the Working Boundary and always targeted civil community in unprovoked firing.

International community must take notice of Indian violations at LoC and the Working Boundary and force India to avoid adopting aggressive attitude towards Pakistan. War is not the solution to any issue. India is making its utmost efforts to divert attention of the world from Kashmir dispute but remained failed so far. India is not even allowing anyone to intervene in resolving Kashmir dispute. However, Kashmir movement has gained momentum after killing of Burhan Wani and Manan Wani. Pakistan is continuing its moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

