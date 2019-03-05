LoC violation or surgical strike?

A clear violation but a small story is what it took Indian government and media to claim that it was a surgical strike and that their air force targeted some “terror camps” in Pakistan on 26th February. Interestingly, eyewitnesses present at the site of India’s 26 February bomb strikes against a Jaish-e-Muhammad base say they saw up to 35 bodies being transported out of the site by ambulance hours after the attack. The dead, they recounted, included 12 men who were said to have been sleeping in a single temporary shack, and several individuals who had earlier served in Pakistan’s military. It is important to mention that the so-called video of eyewitness was uploaded on 25th February on the website of BBC India while the incident happened on 26th Feb. Moreover, the question arises here that why the attacked place was not shown in this video? This is only a drama to justify their claim of surgical strike. Pakistan government and army is mulling a response to this serious violation but in the meantime social media users in Pakistan are having fun over this “Surgical Strike 2” claim which is as false as the first one. The local DFO said that around 15 Chir pine trees were partially or totally damaged when the Indian payload was dropped. No doubt, the entire incident was a ploy by the Indian government to garner more votes in the upcoming election.

AFIA AMBREEN

Rawalpindi

Share on: WhatsApp