‘LoC tension may bring South Asia to brink of disaster’

Srinagar : In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the efforts being made by India to buy weaponry on a large scale, complicating the already complex Kashmir dispute which has consumed thousands of lives over the past 70 years.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a meeting of the forum’s Executive Council and General Council was held in Srinagar and presided over by its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the other day.

The representatives of all the constituents of the forum participated in the meeting, which observed that that enhancing the defence capabilities will not resolve the Kashmir issue but instead will further complicate it.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq urged India and Pakistan to shun the confrontational approach and start a sustained dialogue process to resolve the long-pending Kashmir dispute. “Military approach adopted by India and Pakistan is going to yield nothing as neither can prove their superiority or settle the dispute militarily as both are nuclear powers,” he added.

The participants discussed situation on ground with regard to the ongoing freedom movement. “They expressed serious concern over the growing escalation between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control and the Working Boundary and urged the two nations to shun the confrontational approach and instead start a sustained dialogue to resolve the root cause of the tension which is the Kashmir dispute,” Hurriyat forum spokesman said in a statement after the meeting.

“All that being achieved by repeated ceasefire violations is death and destruction and great suffering for the people of the region for the past 30 years,” the spokesman said. “These violations may take an ugly turn and bring the region to the brink of disaster, anytime,” he warned.

Orignally published by INP