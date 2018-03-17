LoC firing in presence of UNMOGIP

Dr Muhammad Khan

VIOLATION of LoC in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Army has become a routine since last three years. These repeated violations have resulted into the killing and injuring of hundreds of people living along LoC. As standard operating procedures, Pakistan Army always reports these LoC violations to United Nations Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP). UNMOGIP is monitoring LoC since 1950s as per UN resolutions. Although Indian forces have been regularly violating international military norms, during unprovoked firing across LoC, but on March 14, 2018 at mid-day, Indian Army crossed all limits once it fired at two civilians, in the presence of UNMOGIP in Abbaspur sector of Poonch District.

The UN Observers were visiting the area to investigate the previous firing incidents by Indian Army. As per local Police officer, “The UN observers were interacting with local people in Polas village when suddenly Indian troops resorted to burst firing from across the dividing line located hardly one kilometer away from there.” As a result of this firing, two civilians; Sardar Saghir and Muhammad Azam Qureshi of Polas and its neighbouring Taroti village, injured critically. According to civil society activists, “It was yet another incident of targeted firing which has become a hallmark of Indian troops manning the bloody dividing line.” It is to be noted that, UNMOGIP were on white vehicles with Blue UN flags on. This aggressive and targeted Indian firing was a shock for these military observers too. They had to run to escape this targeted firing.

It is worth mentioning that, in May 2017, two UN military observers of UNMOGIP were fired upon, once they were on their way to investigate the ceasefire violation by India in Bhimber District. A UN vehicle carrying UNMOGIP Officers Major Emmanual of the Philippines and Major Mirko of Croatia came under fire, despite clear UN flags hoisted. These officers could narrowly escape the firing. The incident was reported to UN Headquarters but, there has been no tangible action. United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) was established in 1951, through UNSC Resolution 91. It was in succession of UN Resolutions; 39 (1948) and 47 (1948), establishment and enlargement of United Nations Commission for India and Pakistan (UNCIP) to observe ceasefire in the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier India and Pakistan signed Karachi Agreement, allowing supervision of ceasefire line by UN Observers in March 1951. Since its establishment in 1951, UNMOGIP has been performing its assignments efficiently in line with the UN mandate in IOK and AJK.

These incidents of firing on civilians all along the LoC and two firing incidents on / in the presence of UN Observers have many connotations. First is, disrespecting the world highest body, the United Nations Organization by India. Secondly, gesturing that, UNMOGIP has no business in this disputed region. It is worth mentioning that, in 2014, Indian Government ordered the mission to vacate a government building under its use in New Delhi. According to Major Nicolas Diaz, the Officer in Charge of New Delhi Headquarters of UNMOGIP, Indian authorities have not given any good reasons, while ordering vacating the building currently in use of the mission. He further said that, “the observers group would continue to operate in line with the U.N. mandate and that it was looking at alternative accommodation.”

This all is being done by India to present Kashmir dispute as bilateral dispute between India and Pakistan after the Simla Agreement of 1972. The World body (UN) however, never accepted the Indian stance and its unfounded demands and maintained that, UN resolutions are totally relevant and valid, until the resolution of the dispute is found in accordance with these (resolutions) through impartial plebiscite or else, declared obsolete through another UN resolution. This UN stance is based on its Charter, which gives right of self-determination to everybody including the people of Kashmir. International community and India itself has accepted these resolutions. It was only the implementation stages, where India created hurdles, one after the other.

Though, over the years, UN did play its part for the betterment of humanity as per its Charter, yet there remains many grey areas, still waiting for a dedicated UN attention. Since India has been suppressing the Kashmiri masses ever since 1947, by denying them their basic right, the right of self-determination, therefore, UN need to be more assertive once its own observer group is targeted. Then, after 70 years, if Kashmir dispute is unresolved, this is an indication of UN weakness and giving space to an oppressor state. Whereas UN is appreciated by Pakistan and people of Kashmir for the continuation of its observer mission (UNMOGIP), despite Indian opposition, they do feel that, this forum should compel India to stop human rights violation there and subsequently give Kashmiris their right of self-determination. After all, for how long UN would allow India to undermine its resolutions and play with its Charter. This world body must not allow its members to undermine its resolutions anyhow; otherwise, UN may lose its relevance.

— The writer, Professor of Politics and International Relations, is based in Islamabad.