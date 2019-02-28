LoC: Emergency declared in ATH

Our Correspondent

Abbottabad

On the directive of Health Department, Ayub Teaching Hospital (AH) administration announced emergency and high alert in the hospitals due to prevailing situation. A disaster management plan has been established to tackle emergencies and a committee has been formed in this regard.

Director Hospital Dr. Umer Farooq and Medical Director Dr. Ahsan Aurangzeb directed the committee to make special arrangements to deal with any untoward situation. Special wards were being established, extra beds, medicines, surgical disposal, stretcher trolleys, and wheelchairs were also being arranged. Directions have been issued to the blood bank to increase the storage capacity of blood and also the collection of blood from different sources.

A full-fledged plan has been formulated for the parking space, addresser system and control room. All the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would be on duty round the clock. The administration has also canceled the holidays of hospital employees. Dr. Umer Farooq issued a notice to all employees that all the hospital staff must be present at their duties and no one was allowed to take any kind of leave particularly station leave till further orders.

Share on: WhatsApp