Loadshedding to soon become thing of past: Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE :Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that load-shedding would soon become a thing of the past as the energy projects set up in Punjab with a cost of billions of rupees had been providing electricity to the whole of Pakistan through national grid.While presiding over an important meeting, the Chief Minister said that continued efforts were bearing fruit for overcoming the energy crisis.The provision of electricity had revived the industry and employment opportunities for labourers and skilled workforce had been increased, he added. If the people provided an opportunity in the elections to serve them further then energy and many new mega projects would be introduced, as public welfare was their core vision, added the Chief Minister. The meeting was attended by State Minister for Power Division Abid Sher Ali, PML-N leader Kh. Ahmed Hasaan, MD NTDC, concerned secretaries and officials.

Orignally published by APP