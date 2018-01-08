Load shedding in Turbat

The residents of Turbat are facing loadshedding problem for last many days. Load shedding has been fixed for 9 hours per day, which is taking toll of poor workers. Tailors and other shopkeepers, who require electricity to run their businesses, borne extra expenses due to extra load shedding. Even some of the shopkeepers have changed their businesses that they mostly do in the season of load shedding. It affects the other citizens too. By the way, what is the need to carry out load shedding for 9 hours in a day? We urge government to feel concerned about the issue and sort it out at the earliest.

ALI JAN MAQSOOD

Via email

Related