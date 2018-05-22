Load-shedding triggers protest across district

Our Correspondent

Badin

Scores of citizens, including men and their children, staged several protest demonstrations against no supply of power from a long two week even during from starts of holy month Ramzan till filling this report, prolonged and unscheduled load-shedding in various parts of the city of Badin on Monday.

The residents of the different parts of city including Seerani road, Ward no: 05, Shahi Bazar, Shah Latif road, Bilawal Park, Post office area, Army sugar Mills road Badin, Kachhi Mohla, Gujrati Mohla, Kazia Canal, Khatti Mohla and others areas led the protests for immediate supply of power and mini-mize the load-shedding during the holy month of Ramzan.

Enraged people haling of different areas city led by Ayaz Rahimon, Nadeem Abbasi, Rizwan Zaur, Ram Chand, Ghulam Sarwar Shaikh, Nazir Udhejo, Ali Akbar Udhejo, Dhani Bux, Ahsan Memon and oth-ers gathered at outside of Badin Press Club on Monday and shouted slogans against the federal and provincial governments for their people negligence policy and failing to take any action against WAPDA officials.The protesters alleged the politicians of district and HESCO officials of not taking measures to address the issue.