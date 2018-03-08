Load shedding & students

As heat wave arrives Karachi, it starts to face breakdowns of electricity. Recently on a working day there was breakdown of electricity for about 6/7 hours consecutively and from that day load-shedding has continued till date. Citizens also face water shortage due to breakdown of electricity. K-Electric and other concerned authorities should realize that these months are very crucial for matric and intermediate students as their board exams are about to commence. It is difficult for students to study in these circumstances. Students are future of Pakistan and being an under developing country those authorities which are concerned with power supply in Karachi should try their best to provide favourable circumstances to students who are already tense and depressed about their exams.

MARIUM FATIMA

Karachi

