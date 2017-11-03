Load-shedding in Malir

I would like to seek the courtesy of your newspaper to publish this letter on the subject matter. This will help attract attention of the concerned authorities towards the matter. The KESC officials have made it a routing activity or a hobby to announce that there will be no load shedding from this and that date. However, load-shedding persists like an evil. Nothing is being done to meet the challenge of the shortage of electricity.

The situation has worsened so much that the angry citizens resort to violence in protest against the frequent breakdowns. The time has come to stop making fall claims but to solve the problem that is afflicting residents of Malir. This problem has reached its extreme and is consequently creating panic among citizens. I hope that the concerned authorities would take some prompt and necessary action to overcome this problem.

MUHAMMAD HUSSAIN

Karachi

Related