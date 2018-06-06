Load-shedding in LESCO averaged two to four hours

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is implementing an average two to four hours electricity load-shedding on daily basis in its domain.

The company is responsible to ensure power supply to districts of Lahore, Kasur, Okara and Sheikhupura.

LESCO spokesman told APP here Tuesday that the company had now been observing load-shedding in accordance with its daily schedule, however, its duration varied for consumers of various categories including industrial, agricultural, commercial and domestic.

To a question, he explained that the daily average duration of load-shedding in the LESCO’s area of operation was three to four hours for urban centres and about two hours for rural areas.

He, however, added that some times, consumers observed long-time power outages in various areas, which was due to system maintenance and up-gradation on the power feeders of those areas.

The spokesman mentioned that LESCO had initiated and completed a number of projects for stability of electricity supply system, besides augmenting projects of grids up-gradation. LESCO was the only company among other power distribution companies which up-graded all its 66Kv grid stations to 132Kv.

It was a top priority of LESCO to provide safe and quality supply of electricity to the consumers, he concluded. “We have managed substantially, as power supply system is now much stable during Ramadan”, he said, asserting that despite severe weather condition, the company was fulfilling its commitment to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to its valuable consumers of all categories.

The spokesman said that up-gradation of the system would help resolve the problems of over-loading, low-voltage and tripping in different areas of LESCO’s operation.—APP

