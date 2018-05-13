Load-shedding in KU

Through the column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the higher authorities toward the following serious issue.

As we know that Karachi University is our state university and it is a benevolent institution for those who can’t afford to take admission in private universities due to their extortionate fee structure. Frequent load-shedding in the campus of Karachi University (KU) has become common since last month, causing inconvenience to the faculty, students and residents of the campus.

Because of power outage, a lot of valuable time of students is wasted as they cannot concentrate their full attention to their studies. Furthermore, long hours and frequent interruptions lead a great deal of damage to chemicals and expensive equipment of the labs. Students will also be facing life-threatening heat in the examination halls during the summer examinations. So, it is must to facilitate students during the examination and preparation days by overcoming the electricity shortage. I hope the authorities will take some worthwhile measures for the redressal of this menace.

ANUMTA SHAKEEL KHAN

Karachi

