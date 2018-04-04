I would like to discuss load-shedding in Karachi. As you know that today’s generation can not live without electricity because everything is operated by electricity like computer, light, fan, television and refrigerator, that’s why electricity is one of the most important things for today’s generation.

People have faced many difficulties on account of load shedding especially students have faced difficulties during exams. They cannot study properly, without fan and light. Professionals cannot also work without computer and mobile phone. Load-shedding inhibits people’s activity. We will be very thankful if tangible steps are taken for redressal of problem of load-shedding in our city.

TABASSUM ASLAM

Karachi

