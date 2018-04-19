Load-shedding in Karachi, as per the K-E’s new plan for load management, has now exceeded the previously set duration of four hours a day. Most areas in the city remain in the dark even during the wee hours of the day. The situation has worsened primarily due to the issue of non-settlement of arrears by K-Electric to Sui Southern Gas Company.

While the two utility companies are caught up in the dispute, citizens are suffering. The authorities concerned should pay attention to the people’s ordeal and do to the needful on a priority basis.

SAMAN BASHIR

Karachi

