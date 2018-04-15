Load-shedding in Karachi

With due respect I want to tell that K-electric switch-off the electricity without any announcement or without any schedule. Load-shedding does not only disturb commercial activities but also affects students who are these days engaged in their matriculation exams and Intermediate exams are coming after some days. I request the government to resolve this issue and save citizens from their economic murder and save students from their horrible results.

SYED AREEB A SALAR

Karachi

Related