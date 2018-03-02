Load shedding begins

Bahawalpur

Executive Engineer (Operation), Multan Electric Supply Company (MEPCO) City Division Bahawalpur carried out power load shedding in different areas of Bahawalpur district. According to a press release issued here, power load shedding was carried out in different areas of sub-division Yazman and Cholistan areas.

Meanwhile, Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) teams have disconnected 415 electricity connections of defaulters, 314 of domestic consumers and 56 of commercial consumers, during a recovery campaign. The campaign is underway in Gujranwala division’s all six districts: Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.—APP