Pakistan is confronting a major issue that is loadshedding. Also in the holy month of Ramazan, it is occurring and created several problems for the people. Due to load shedding, the people are compelled to drink hot water and don’t have fresh fruits and also the weather is very hot.

It has been promised by former Prime Minister of Pakistan to finish load shedding but now the condition is even worst. The government should at least provide electricity during the month of Ramazan.

MAHIRA BASHIR

Kech, Balochistan

