I want to draw the attention of concerned authorities that there is electricity load shedding of 8 to 16 hours in the areas where people are using less electricity while paying their electricity bills regularly. But on other hand, I have never observed load shedding in the residential areas of IESCO officers’ colonies and residential areas of bureaucrats, who are using 80 % more electricity.

Hence chief executives of all nine regions of electricity supply companies are being unfair in preparing the load-shedding schedules for common people while exempting their own residential areas from load-shedding. I request the Prime Minister of Pakistan to order all electricity companies to shun this practice and be fair to people who pay honestly for very expensive electricity.

R G ADOWALIYA

Rawalpindi

