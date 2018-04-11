Load shedding belies the claim of the government to restrict the load shedding to increased theft of electricity. Unscheduled load-shedding has increased with the rising temperature in the country. We are standing at the same place as the 2013 election situation. The circular debt has crossed the previous high levels. The present crisis will further worsen the payment situation. Rs 20 million have been allocated for the current furnace oil bill. The 10-hour load shedding is observed in the rural areas and two hours unscheduled load shedding is done in the major cities. Even the Chief Justice has noticed the congratulatory advertisement published by the government on eliminating the energy crisis. Let us not make life more difficult for the people and give them relief. The people are asking questions why the government has not taken appropriate steps to really get rid of the energy crisis ?

JAVAID BASHIR

Lahore

