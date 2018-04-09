It is co-incidence that the summer season and load-shedding come in tandem. Load-shedding is the major issue that needs to be resolved on a priority basis. There are many areas of Karachi in which electricity doesn’t come twelve hours in a day. Moreover, we the students, face problems in our studies because of the darkness. The hot weather and load-shedding both can cause the health issues as well. I request the concerned authorities to take an immediate tangible action against the menace of load-shedding.

NEHA ASIM

Karachi

