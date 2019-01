Load management to be carried out in Islamabad, Rawalpindi: NTDC

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The spokesman of National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that load management in some areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be carried out due to replacement of 132 kV Bus Bar at 500 kV Rawat Grid Station. Phase wise shutdowns have been granted by IESCO to perform the maintenance work and scheduled from 17 Jan 2019 to 19 Jan 2019 and from 21 Jan to 23 Jan 2019. Subsequently, the load management will be carried from 7 am to 1 pm on daily basis on 132 kV & 66 kV grid stations and 11 kV feeders of IESCO.

The Spokesman said that these grid stations and feeders includes 132kv Grid Stations Chakri, Adyala, Chakwal, Padshahan, Bhagwal, Choa Syedan Shah, Nurpur Sethi, Talagang, Dandot, Pinanwal.

The 66 kV Grid Stations include : Tamman, Lakkarmar,Jand, Gujar Khan and Jatli. Whereas 11 kV Feeders which will be affected by the shutdown include : Chakri, Paryal, Chahan, Rajjar, Chountra, SPD, Sadiq Poultry Form & Arsalan Poultry Form,Dhamial-2, G/Abad, Kalayal, Shahpur, 502 Workshop, Adyal Jail, Adyal & KhisaIa,Bhoun, Karyala, Behkri, Line Park, Millat Chowk, Sar Pak, Main Bazar, Aara Bazar, Sarkal, Mureed, Maingen, Mangwal, PAF Mureed, Chakral, K.S.M-3 Mills, K.S.M-1 Mills, K.S.M-2 Mills & Al-Qadir Mills,Dhudial Express, Saigalabad, Dhudial City, Khanpur, Dhoda, Dhudial Rural, Mulhal Mughlan, Syed Kasran, Jand Awan & C.T.M. Mills, Nila, Hassal, Kot Chaudrian, Balkassar & Pipli.Choa Syden Shah, Katas & Basharat, Kallar Kahar, Miani, Munara, Istaqlal Camp & Padrar,Main Bazar, Talagang City, Malikwal, Dharabi, Kot Sarang, Dhok Pathan, Bilalabad, Mogla, Jhatla & Pera Fathial,Pind Dadan Khan, K.S.Mines, Duffer, N.C.I, Ahmedabad, Lilla Town & I.C.I Khewra,Rawal, Sagharpur, Maj. M. Riaz Shaheed, C.W.O & Dharyala Jalip,Tamman, Multan Khurd, Wanhar, Daroot, Dhermond & Patwali,Chab, Maqsood Sh. & Injra, Jand City, Jand-2, Pind Sultani, Narra & Pari, K.T.M-2, RTM, Gujjar Khan, Cap. Ihsan W, Bewal, Islampura, Samote, Guliana, Mankiala, Kaka Khel, Kontrila, Sohawa, Jermote, Laxon, Tobaco Co., Mandra, Mandra-II, Hamid Jhangi and E.C.M ,Sukhio, Bhangali, Raman, Nishan-i-Haider, Chek Beli Khan, Daultala and Adhi.

