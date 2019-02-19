LNG Scam: NAB records statement of Khaqan Abbasi

Rawalpindi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday recorded statement of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scam case. A four-member team of the accountability watchdog headed by Additional Director Mohammed Zubair grilled Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for more than two hours and presented him a questionnaire comprising 70 queries.

Following the interrogation, the former PM left the NAB Rawalpindi office.

The senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was summoned by the accountability watchdog’s Rawalpindi chapter on February 19. Earlier on February 8, Abbasi had excused from appearing before the NAB. The NAB is inquiring into a case registered in 2015 against Abbasi for awarding a LNG import contract which caused a potential $2 billion loss to the national exchequer.

Accusing the then, minister for petroleum, Khaqan Abbasi of misusing his authority, the case was registered on complaint of Shahid Sattar an energy expert and former member of the Planning Commission and the SSGC board of directors on July 29, 2015.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the Elengy Terminal in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws.

Share on: WhatsApp