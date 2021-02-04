LNG prices increased for February in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Thursday raised the price of liquified petroleum gas (LNG) for the month February.

The regulatory body, according to an official notification, has approved a hike of $0.88 per unit for the Northern system while for the Southern system, it has been increased by $0.89 per unit.

The new LNG prices will reach $9.61 and $9.35 per unit for the Sui Northern system and Sui Southern system, respectively, after the latest surge.

Previously, the rate for the Sui Northern and Sui Southern stood at $8.73 and $8.46, respectively.