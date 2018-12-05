LMKT and Microsoft empower Pakistani graduates: Ali

Staff Reporter

Local technology company, LMKT, has joined forces with Microsoft to launch the first APPFactory (Apprenticeship Factory) in Pakistan, which will develop the digital skills, coding capabilities and employability of young ICT graduates. Forming part of its new LMKT SPARK programme, the AppFactory will recruit up to 30 apprentices every six months, and place them alongside senior software technicians to work on real-world industry projects. After graduating from the programme, apprentices will be able to fully design and implement modern software solutions, and have access to jobs through both LMKT and the Microsoft Partner Network.

According to the Pakistan National Human Development Report 2017, the country currently has the largest generation of young people ever in its history. It is therefore imperative for Pakistan to invest in its youth now – through quality education, employment and engagement – to both enhance personal wellbeing and the country’s economic development.

“As the world becomes increasingly digital, how employable you are, or how competitive your business is, strongly depends on your level of 21st century capabilities, such as coding and data analytics,” says Atif Rais Khan, CEO LMKT. “LMKT SPARK through the APPFactory aims to develop these skills – enhancing youth employability, while also accelerating Pakistan’s digital transformation by promoting industry innovation, such as the development of eGovernance and agri-tech solutions.”

Microsoft first developed the AppFactory model in 2013, and piloted it in Africa through its 4Afrika Initiative. After transitioning into a partner-driven franchise model, the AppFactory programme rapidly expanded into 11 African countries. Today, over 1,400 young apprentices have graduated from a network of 17 AppFactories – with 85% of these graduates securing jobs within three months of graduating.

