Lizzo slams racist property owner

African American singer Lizzo recently experienced extensive amounts of racism at the hands of a rental property owner who threatened to call the police on her and her friends. In an attempt to call out the owner, Lizzo took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself twerking by the pool in a red bikini cover-up. She wrote a caption scoffing at her property owner: “This is for the man that kicked me out of my 7-day rental 3 days early yesterday. This is for mocking the way that I dance and for using Instagram footage of me and my 6 black homegirls to say that we could ‘hurt him’ and threaten to call the police