Liz Truss wins race to become Britain’s new premier Shehbaz felicitates

Liz Truss was named as Britain’s next prime minister on Monday, winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday felicitated Liz Truss who will become Britain’s next premier after winning a leadership race for the governing Conservative party.

“I extend my felicitations to @trussliz on being elected leader of the Conservative Party,” the premier wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He said that the election reflects the high confidence placed by Tory membership in her vision and policies.—Agencies