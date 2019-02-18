Livestok to be developed on modern lines: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that livestock sector will be developed on modern lines to alleviate poverty in the rural areas. In this regard, the buffalo of Punjab which is the “black gold” of Pakistan can copiously facilitate the people at the grassroots.

While addressing the inaugural session of International Buffalo Congress at a local hotel here today, the Chief Minister said that livestock sector plays the role of engine of development and prosperity to strengthen the national economy. He also welcomed the international experts to Lahore and said that their participation is a good omen. He hoped that livestock breeders, veterinary scientists and researchers will learn from each other’s experiences. It is important to note that buffalo is playing an important role in improving the rural economy, he said. We should adopt latest techniques, individually as well as collectively, to get enhanced production of milk and meat. The development of livestock sector will result in benefiting the leather industry and its exports will also be boosted. The Punjab government is fully committed to promote and develop the livestock sector according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added. Punjab has entered into a new era and the adoption of latest livestock techniques will not only help to fulfill the needs of milk and meat but their export will help to earn precious foreign exchange. Usman Buzdar said that disease-free zones are being established for the animals in Punjab and Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Bahawalpur will be started soon.

Provincial Livestock Minister Hasnain Bahadar Dareshak said that new ideas will be exploited to promote dairy farming. Secretary International Buffalo Federation Antonio Borghese said that people living in the rural areas of Pakistan have a deep affection with the buffalos. VC UVAS Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha said that buffalo is the populist animal of South Asia which can be catalyzed in poverty alleviation in the villages. Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated International Buffalo Congress and Sino-Pak Joint Buffalo Research Center and presented shields to the best performing veterinary experts.

Provincial Minister Malik Nauman Langrial, Ashfa Riaz, Advisor to Chief Minister Faisal Hayat Jabwana, international veterinary scientists, livestock experts and animal breeders attended the International Buffalo Congress.

Share on: WhatsApp