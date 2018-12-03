Livestock sector to be transformed as per PM vision: Buzdar

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that targets of 100 day plan of Prime Minister Imran Khan will be achieved adding that we have come into power to serve the masses and promises will be fulfilled by us. Punjab government is working in the right direction and livestock sector will be transformed according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He disclosed that a number of new laws and amendments are part of implementation plan of 100 day agenda. We are working according to the vision of Prime Minister and are thankful to him for his sincere guidance about the Punjab. My team will set the new records of public welfare by working day and night, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to different delegations at his office. Chief Minister also listened to the problems of the people and issued on-the-spot directions.

Talking to them, Usman Buzdar said that expectations of the people towards PTI government will be fulfilled. He reiterated that welfare of general public is the centre of attention of the government. Our every step is taken to strengthen the indigent strata in the society and provision of necessary facilities to them is an important priority.

Targets have been set to improve the quality of life of the people and government will also fulfill the objectives of a new Pakistan, he added.

