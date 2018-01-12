Livestock farmers urged to get maximum production

Farmers Day celebrated

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Farmers Day was celebrated at Union Council Chak Baili Khan on Thursday. Livestock farmers, local body representatives, Veterinary Doctors, para-veterinary staff and field staff members attended the event.

Addressing on the occasion, Divisional Director Livestock & Dairy Development Rawalpindi Dr. Ghulam Hussain Bhutta underlined the need of proper healthcare of animals to get maximum production besides safeguarding them from viral and fatal diseases.

Bhutta said that under the directives of Secretary Livestock and Dairy Development Naseem Sadiq, officers and field staff of is mobilized to reach livestock farmers at rural and flung areas with the objectives to apprise them about the healthcare services being provided for animals at all focal points of Union Councils. He said that adequate funds had been provided for vaccination of birds and animals and massive awareness campaign has been launched to educate the farmers by organizing different activities in rural areas.

He said state of art facilities had been provided to livestock farmers to promote livestock at domestic and commercial level which would enable farmers to get maximum benefit of their labour and investment.

Deputy Director Sajida Nazir briefed about ongoing field activities of livestock management for provision of necessary facilities to livestock formers. Chairman Union Council Chuk Baili Khan Chaudhry Saghir Gujar appreciated the contribution of livestock department and said that farmers had been facilitated by the department by giving prompt and efficient services even in hard urban areas.