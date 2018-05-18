Livestock Deptt provides subsidy on poultry, eggs

Rawalpindi

The Punjab Livestock Department with the cooperation of Pakistan Poultry Association has arranged provision of Rs 10 per kilogram subsidy on poultry and Rs 5 on per dozen eggs to consumers at Ramadan Bazaars.

Director Livestock Rawalpindi, Dr Shahid Sajjad Asghar talking to APP informed that the Livestock Department has deputed its personnel in 35 Ramadan Sasta Bazaars set up in the division to ensure supply of eggs and poultry on subsidized rates.

He informed that the administration has made functional 35 Ramadan Sasta Bazaars in Rawalpindi division to provide relief to the consumers during the holy month of Ramadan ul Mubarik.

Sixteen Ramazan bazaars have been set up in Rawalpindi district, six in Jhelum, six in Attock and seven in Chakwal district.—APP