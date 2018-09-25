Livestock can help eliminate poverty: Saeed

Abbottabad

District Nazim Sardar Saeed Anwar has said poverty could be eliminated from rural areas by developing livestock and dairy development potential of the province. Development of livestock is sustainable development and the district government Abbotabad was trying its utmost to promote this sector on sound footings.

He expressed these views while visiting the office of Livestock and Dairy Development here on Tuesday. He assured to complete welfare oriented projects of the department at the earliest. Briefing the district nazim, the Director Livestock and Dairy Development Abdul Waheed Alvi said that his department was providing technical expertise to the local populace at the union council level. Adulteration in milk is properly checked in the milk testing labs.—APP

