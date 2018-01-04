Lives of Kashmiris not secure even in jails: TeH

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir while condemning the torture on TeH leader, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, by the goons of extremist Hindu organization, Shiv Sena, at Kathua jail in Jammu has said that Hurriyat leaders and activists are not safe even in jails.

Abdul Samad Inqalabi, who was arrested from the residence of martyr Burhan Muzaffar Wani in Tral town of Pulwama district in July, last year, was booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act and lodged in Kathua jail. While divulging the details, the statement said that Abdul Samad Inqilabi was seriously injured after he was subjected to severe physical torture by the goons of Shiv Sena.

A local court on December 30 directed the puppet authorities to shift Abdul Samad Inqalabi to Srinagar Central Jail for medical treatment. He was presented before Session Court Kupwara. The court after listening to the submissions from Advocate Mir Bashir Ahmed, the Counsel for Inqalabi, directed the authorities to shift him to Srinagar Central Jail for medical treatment till the next hearing on February 7. The Court also directed the Director General Prisons to enquire the complaint about physical torture on Inqalabi in jail. The DG Prisons was asked to submit a report and clear his position in this regard.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in its statement issued in Srinagar said that the lives of Kashmiri political prisoners were not secure even in the jails of occupied Kashmir. It maintained that almost every Kashmiri detainee was facing similar situation in Indian jails. It pointed out that the detainees were deprived of proper food and medical facilities.

Tehreek-e-Hurriyat also condemned the illegal detention of other party activists including Nazir Ahmed Mantoo, Master Ali Muhammad and Abdul Hameed Parray at Shopian and Hajin police stations. The statement also denounced the confiscation of personal mobilephones of Omar Aadil Dar, Molvi Mudassir Nadvi and Abdul Ahad by the police.—KMS