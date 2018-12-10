Liverpool turn to Salah to summon Gerrard’s spirit for Napoli showdown

Liverpool

Liverpool must again rely on fortress Anfield to inflict Napoli´s first Champions League defeat of the season if they are to avoid the disappointment of a group stage exit just over six months since appearing in last season´s final.

The five-time European champions will most likely even have to win by two goals if they concede due to Napoli´s 1-0 triumph when the sides last met in September.

Yet, such a scenario is nothing new for Liverpool and even rekindles fond memories of similar permutations when they hosted Olympiakos in the final Champions League group game of the 2004/05 season.

Brazilian legend Rivaldo´s early free-kick left the hosts needing three goals, which they got in dramatic fashion in the second half as Steven Gerrard´s spectacular strike sealed a famous 3-1 win four minutes from time.

Inspired by Gerrard, the Reds went on to win their last Champions League title that season with a far inferior squad to the one that is off to a club record unbeaten start and top of the Premier League after 16 games. Overcome the huge challenge facing them in midweek and Liverpool will again be among the favourites to lift the Champions League in Madrid next June.However, in stark contrast to their consistency in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp´s men have lost three of their five European encounters in Group C to put their chances of reaching the last 16 in serious peril. There is some comfort for Klopp that all three defeats came on the road to Napoli, Red Star Belgrade and Paris Saint-Germain, while Liverpool haven´t lost in 18 European games.—Agencies

