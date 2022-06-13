Liverpool have reportedly completed the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

The Portuguese club has agreed to sell the forward for 75 million euros plus another 20 million in add-ons.

The Merseyside club needed to make a statement after Manchester City bolstered their strike force with the addition of Erling Haaland.

But his addition certainly means that Sadio Mane will be allowed to leave the club during the summer with Bayern Munich as his preferred destination.

Manchester United were in the running for his signature as well but with no Champions League football to offer, the striker chose Liverpool instead.

Nunez was the top scorer in Portugal’s top flight in the 2021-22 season and scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica, impressing many by scoring goals in both legs of the club’s Champions League quarter-final defeat by Liverpool.

His ability to play out wide and through the middle makes him a perfect candidate for Jurgen Klopp’s side which often operates without a proper number nine.

Darwin Nunez now forms another potent front three at Liverpool which includes the reigning PFA Player of the Year in Salah and Luis Diaz with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino in the mix as well.

With contracts of both Salah and Frimino running down, Liverpool needed to reinforce their attacking edge.

The club finished the 2021-22 season with the FA Cup and League Cup but finished second in the league and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Benfica purchased Nunez from Almeria in the summer of 2020 for 24 million euros.