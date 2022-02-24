Liverpool rout Leeds to revive title bid

Liverpool routed Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night to cut Manchester City’s lead in the Premier League to just three points.

The hosts took the lead before 15 minutes when Mohammad Salah dispatched a spot-kick resulting from a Stuart Dallas handball.

Salah then set up Joel Matip for Liverpool’s second goal before scoring his penalty spot after Sadio Mane was judged to have been fouled in the penalty box.

Jurgen Klopp’s side was rewarded for the relentless pressure with Mane adding a pair of late goals before Virgil van Dijk struck to complete a convincing win.

Coming into the match, Leeds had conceded at least twice in each of their last five away league games, having also shipped four at home to Manchester United on Sunday.

Salah reached another milestone during the match overtaking Chelsea’s Didier Drogba for the most goal contributions by an African player in Premier League history with 116 goals and 44 assists. Drogba recorded104 goals and 55 assists in his illustrious career.

Mohamed Salah (160) has broken Didier Drogba's record (159) of the most goal contributions by an African player in the history of the Premier League. He also now has the highest goal ratio per game than any other Liverpool player in history. pic.twitter.com/xE4ORK0ejA — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 23, 2022

Liverpool now sits at 60 points after 26 games, three behind league leaders Manchester City, who lost to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Meanwhile, Leeds remains 15th with 23 points from 25 games.

In another EPL game of the night, a 71st-minute header from Ben Mee gave lowly Burnley a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor.

Mee beat Cristian Romero in the air at the back post to head in Josh Brownhill’s freekick and earn the Clarets only their third win of the season.

Harry Kane had struck the bar with a header for Tottenham shortly after the break but Spurs, who beat league leaders Manchester City on Saturday, were unable to find a way past Nick Pope.

Burnley remain within the relegation zone but the win moves them up to 18th place on 20 points, two points behind Newcastle United and Everton but with a game in hand on the former.

Burnley have won back-to-back games for the first time this season after comfortably beating Brighton the previous week. Spurs’ loss meanwhile is their fourth defeat in five games.

🟣🔵 Burnley have won back-to-back #PL games for the first time since January 2021, having won just ☝️ of their previous 24 league matches 📈#BURTOT pic.twitter.com/EbGcKtbpIP — Premier League (@premierleague) February 23, 2022

The result leaves Spurs in eighth place on 39 points, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United but with two games in hand.