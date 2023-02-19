Liverpool continued their hunt for a top 4 finish in the Premier League with a win over Newcastle United while the title race swung once again as Manchester City stumbled against Nottingham Forest at City Ground.

Liverpool Vs Newcastle United:

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored early goals to help The Reds beat Newcastle and move to within 6 points of the final Champions League place as their revival continued.

The Magpies, who had only lost to Liverpool this season, fell behind after just 10 minutes when Nunez controlled Trent Alexandre Arnold’s long pass before smashing the ball past Nick Pope.

Gakpo doubled his side’s lead soon after when he slotted in from a clever pass by Mohamed Salah for his second goal of the week after opening his account against Everton. The home side’s afternoon became more difficult after Pope was given his marching orders for handling the ball outside the area in the 22nd minute.

His red card means he will miss the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next week.

Eddie Howe’s men, however, did put up a fight but were denied each time by a combination of Allison and the woodwork.

Liverpool now sits 8th in the league table with 35 points but is just six behind Newcastle who is starting to feel the strain of the long Premier League season.

Manchester City held by Nottingham Forest:

Manchester City’s return to the top of the Premier League table lasted just one week as Nottingham Forest held them to a 1-1 draw.

Forest frustrated the defending champions from the off and despite Bernardo Silva firing them ahead before halftime failed to kill off the game.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Erling Haaland all missed easy chances as the hosts miraculously hung around before Chris Wood drew them level in the 84th minute with an easy tap-in.

heir draw, combined with Arsenal’s 4-2 battling win over Aston Villa sees the Manchester club drop to second with 52 points, two behind Arsenal.

Chelsea vs Southampton:

Chelsea’s miserable run continued after being beaten 1-0 by the league’s bottom side thanks to a James Ward Prowse freekick in the added minute of the first half.

Despite looking livelier in the second half, Gavin Bazunu denied them time after time which left Chelsea with just a single win in their previous 10 games piling even more pressure on Graham Potter.

In other results, Fulham, Everton and Bournemouth earned wins in their respective matches while Brentford drew with Crystal Palace.