Liverpool will have to win the FA Cup without their midfield enforcer Fabinho.

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that the Brazilian will be back for the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

The Brazil international was forced off with a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win at Aston Villa in the Premier League.’

The extent of his injury was enough to rule him out of the FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Fabinho will also be unavailable for Liverpool’s last two Premier League matches, against Southampton and Wolverhampton.

Liverpool are second in the Premier League title race behind Machester City.

However, Klopp is hopeful he will be able to call on Fabinho in the Champions League final in Paris.

“There’s a good chance that he will be available,” said Klopp, who remains confident Liverpool can cope with Fabinho’s absence for the remainder of their domestic campaign.

“We have to. Because we can cope. Having him or not having him is a difference but it is all fine. That’s normal stuff that happens. It’s never in a position where you have 12 options, it’s always in a position where you [don’t]. We have a few players.”

Liverpool remains in the hunt for an unprecedented quadruple. With one domestic trophy in the bag, the Reds would hope to have another one wrapped up on Saturday.