Liverpool has struck another forceful blow to their fierce rivals Manchester United in the transfer market pipping them to their long-time target Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch forward will join the Reds with, PSV Eindhoven, his Eredivisie club confirming the news on its website and social media channels.

The clubs did not disclose the transfer fee but according to the media sources, the deal involves roughly £37 million in fees and other add-ons with the club’s general manager Marcel Brands calling it a “record transfer” for the club.

What Cody Gakpo brings to Liverpool:

Gakpo is a proven goal scorer and eases Liverpool’s injury crisis up front.

With Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota still sidelined, the Reds needed to bolster their attacking line. The Dutchman is capable of playing in a variety of positions and even in the midfield if needed.

Gakpo raised his stock at the Qatar World Cup, scoring three goals before his side crashed out of the competition against eventual champions Argentina.

Who Liverpool beat to Gakpo’s signing:

Manchester United was the prime landing spot for Gakpo with Erik Ten Hag keen to add his fellow Dutchman to the squad to make up for the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. But they were reportedly caught lacking and never made a bid for the forward allowing Liverpool to swoop in.

Southampton and Leeds were also interested clubs during the summer but the Reds have a much higher profile than their counterparts.

The 23-year-old will officially become a member of the team when the winter transfer window opens on January 1st.