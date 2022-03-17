Liverpool overcome Arsenal to close gap on Man City

Liverpool and Man City are set for an epic showdown for the Premier League crown as the Merseyside overcame Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to just a single point.

Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino were enough to give Liverpool a 2-0 win over the Londoners. The result moves Liverpool to 69 points from 28 games, one behind the league leaders.

The trip was pivotal for both sides as Arsenal continues to look to secure Champions League place for the next season while Liverpool looked to take advantage of a sluggish city side.

Arsenal who had won their last five league games largely dominated the first half. The game tipped decisively early in a frenetic second half as Liverpool extended their own winning run.

The breakthrough came when Portuguese Diogo Jota got ahead of the London side’s defense on 54 minutes to beat goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at his near post. The result was effectively sealed eight minutes later by Roberto Firmino who squeezed the ball under the Arsenal goalkeeper after his side had twice failed to clear the ball from their own box.