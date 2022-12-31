Liverpool survived another timid showing against Leicester City at home to bag all three points to remain in contention for Champions League football next season while Brantford eased past a sorry West Ham in the night’s other fixture.

Liverpool vs Leicester:

Playing their second game in the premier league since the world cup break, Jurgen Klopp’s men looked far from their best but still earned a 2-1 win thanks to two own goals by Foxes defender Wout Faes.

The visitors caught Liverpool napping early as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall manoeuvred past the defence and beat Allison to open the scoring in just the 4th minute.

Salah then wasted his side’s best chance to equalise as Liverpool struggled to create meaningful chances. They were, however, gifted two goals by Faes who became just the 4th player in the premier league to score twice in his own net.

The first came in the 38th minute when he met Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross headed for Danny Ward and knocked it past his own keeper before adding a second in the 45th when Darwin Nunez’s chip came back off the post and hit Faes before going into the net.

The second half was more subdued with Nunez missing a glorious one-on-one the only highlight.

Liverpool now sits just two points behind Tottenham in the race for the 4th place with Manchester United splitting the two teams.

Brantford vs West Ham:

West Ham succumbed to their 5th straight defeat at the hands of Brantford thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Josh Dasilva.

The loss leaves them just one point above the relegation zone with 14 with the Wolves having a game in hand which could see them drop into the danger zone before the weekend is over.