Liverpool have got their Premier League title bid back on track against Aston Villa.

Goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool overcome an early setback in form of a Douglas Luiz goal at Villa Park.

The win takes the Reds level on points with Machester City but in second place on the Premier League table as City have a game in hand.

Liverpool, looking to put their slip up against Tottenham behind, conceded first against Aston Villa.

Douglas Luiz pounced on the rebound from his own saved header and blasted the ball into the roof of the net to hand Villa an early lead.

But Matip calmed any nerves just three minutes later, pouncing on a shot from Virgil van Dijk that was blocked into his path and reaching out to poke home to make it 1-1.

The visitors suffered a setback around the half-hour mark as Fabinho was forced off injured as the first half finished level.

With the clock ticking down, it was Sadio Mane who answered the call for Liverpool.

The forward, who has a scored nine goals in 10 games against Villa, headed home from Luis Diaz to give Liverpool a lead they would hold on to.

Mane seems to have caught fire in the second half of the season, adding his 15th goal of the season and becoming the third Liverpool player to reach at least that mark this campaign after Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota.

Villa would not go down easy as Danny Ings managed to force some good saves from Alisson in the latter stages before having a goal ruled out for offside with less than five minutes remaining to the relief of Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool’s quadruple quest is barely alive.

They will play Chelsea in the FA Cup final this weekend before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28

Their remaining Premier League matches are against Southampton and Wolves on May 17 and 22, respectively.

Liverpool will be hoping that Wolves can throw a wrench in City’s Premier League plans when they face off at Molineux tomorrow (12:45 PKT)