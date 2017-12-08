Liverpool through in Champions League, Ronaldo claims new record

Paris

Philippe Coutinho’s hat-trick inspired Liverpool to score seven in their win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday as they joined Sevilla, Shakhtar Donetsk and Porto in qualifying for the Champions League last 16.

That quartet completed the line-up on the final night of group-stage action that was also notable for an-other Cristiano Ronaldo goals record in the competition.

The Portuguese superstar scored his ninth in the competition this season in reigning champions Real Madrid’s 3-2 win at home to Borussia Dortmund.

In doing so, he became the first player to score in all six Champions League group-stage matches in a season while also equalling his Barcelona rival Lionel Messi’s record of 60 group-stage goals in total.

Liverpool have also been prolific this season, and their demolition of Spartak was the second time they had won 7-0 en route to finishing top of Group E — they beat Maribor 7-0 in October.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were 3-0 up inside 19 minutes on a night that saw their ‘Fab Four’ run riot — Coutinho got his first hat-trick for the club, Sadio Mane scored twice and there was one each for Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah.

“It’s really difficult when we go to the next gear and use the space. It was nice to watch tonight,” Klopp told BT Sport after guiding the Reds into the last 16 for the first time in nine years.

As a result, there will be a record five English clubs in next Monday’s draw, and they will not be able to face each other.

Spartak’s defeat meant Sevilla were through regard-less of their 1-1 draw with Maribor in Slovenia.

Maribor captain Marcos Tavares scored the opener, with Paulo Henrique Ganso coming off the bench to equalise for the Spaniards. Spartak go into the Eu-ropa League.

– Napoli out –

Ukrainian giants Shakhtar are through to the last 16 in Group F at the expense of Napoli after beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City — who had already won the section — 2-1 in Kharkiv.—AFP